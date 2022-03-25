Bold transportation policies needed for Greater Baltimore and Maryland | GUEST COMMENTARY

Cynthia Shaw, president of the Lyndhurst Community Association, worked for 14 years to bring the Red Line light rail transit system to the Baltimore area. Here, she holds a copy of the Vision Plan for the project, which Governor Hogan cancelled 5 years ago. August 28, 2020 (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

At first glance, it may not seem like the recent United Nations Climate report and Maryland Delegate Tony Bridges’ bill (House Bill 1336) to create a Transit Governance and Funding Commission that would make recommendations about public transit in the Greater Baltimore region have anything in common. But take a closer look at how much greenhouse gasses from motor vehicles contribute to our growing climate crisis, and you just might see the unmistakable connection here.

The Transform Maryland Transportation Coalition, previously known as Save Maryland Transit, recently released our 2022-2026 Policy Agenda. We’re calling for the enactment of policies over the next five Maryland General Assembly sessions through the first term of Maryland’s next governor.

These policies include:

Creating a Baltimore Regional Transportation Authority;

Building the Red Line light rail canceled by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2015;

Increasing the frequency and reliability of Baltimore’s bus, light rail and paratransit service;

Increasing the frequency and reach of MARC service;

And piloting free or reduced fares for low-income and youth transit riders.

While these items alone would go a long way toward creating the type of reliable, comprehensive transit system Baltimore and Central Maryland are lacking, they represent only part of our state’s need in the face of the growing climate crisis. Moreover, they would make transit strong enough to be an economic development engine while significantly reducing the greenhouse gas emissions fueling climate change.

The coalition’s top priority and focus of our current campaign is creating a Baltimore Regional Transportation Authority, which other groups, including the Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition, have been working on as well. The current centralized governance structure of the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) is simply not delivering the service our region’s residents, workers, students and businesses all need.

The result is an unreliable public transportation system that further disadvantages far too many people already disadvantaged by poverty and structural racism, discourages new riders who would choose transit if it were reliable, and puts Greater Baltimore at a competitive disadvantage compared to other metropolitan areas with robust, reliable public transit.

Greater Baltimore is one of the few urban regions that relies on state government to run its transit system. This means Greater Baltimore’s local jurisdictions — Baltimore City and Baltimore County along with Anne Arundel, Howard and Harford counties — are not involved in making policy or overseeing MTA’s operations. The system is run by a state agency that is not accountable to the jurisdictions and people it’s meant to serve.

And with no governing board, MTA is accountable only to the Maryland governor and secretary of transportation. Of the 50 largest transit agencies in the country, MTA is the only one which is part of a state department of transportation without a board of directors and where decision-making lies solely with a governor and his appointee.

Of course, we felt the impact of this when Governor Hogan canceled the Red Line after more than 10 years of planning involving neighborhoods and communities across the length of its route along with funding commitments from Baltimore city and county, the state of Maryland and the U.S. Department of Transportation. We simply cannot risk another governor and transportation secretary making decisions that are detrimental to the Baltimore region and its stakeholders.

But our agenda doesn’t stop here. We’re also calling for:

Electrifying transportation vehicles across Maryland;

Implementing Baltimore City’s “Complete Streets” policies along with “Vision Zero” policies that transform the design of transportation throughout Maryland;

Increasing safety for transit riders — especially youth and students;

And assuring transparency and accountability for transportation spending in Maryland.

As you can see, this is not just an agenda that will result in better public transportation for our state — particularly in Greater Baltimore, which is the state’s population center, economic engine, educational and cultural center. Enacting the agenda’s policies will ensure that Maryland residents, workers, businesses and other stakeholders have reliable and equitable transit, access to jobs, and a clean transportation system that mitigates the impact of our growing climate crisis.

If Greater Baltimore and Maryland are going to thrive in the 21st century, we must not settle for anything less.

To see the complete 2022-2026 Transform Maryland Transportation Policy Agenda, email info@transformmdtransportation.org.

Paul Sturm (psturm@outlook.com) is chair of the Downtown Residents Advocacy Network. Bakari Height (bakari@labor4sustainability.org) is transit organizer at the Labor Network for Sustainability. Anna Ellis (aae714@gmail.com) is a longtime Baltimore transit rider.