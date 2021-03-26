We must go deeper than our differences to heal our nation | COMMENTARY

We seldom discuss the commonality of these shootings — that there are guns readily available and a culture that tolerates hate and division. And the word “discussion” gets diluted to shouting at each other and name calling and more surface reasoning for not digging deeper. Instead, I ask that we take responsibility for being part of the divisiveness of our nation, of our surface thinking, and our desire to cling onto ideology of having to be “right” and thinking it must be “their fault.” In order to have actual discussions, we must be vulnerable, we must accept that we are all wrong to some extent, and we must actually listen to each other and acknowledge our common problems.