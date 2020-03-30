Autoimmune disease drug in short supply because of its promise for treating COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

As we begin the third week of our dystopian lives, many people are filled with the tenuous hope that a 60-year-old antimalarial drug — hydroxychloroquine — may hold the answer to treating or at least decreasing the severity of COVID-19. While the FDA has yet to approve this medication for use against the COVID-19, nations and hospitals around the world already have been stockpiling and using it for weeks to combat the virus that has terrorized and paralyzed the world.