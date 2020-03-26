Vote by mail works for Elijah Cummings’ old seat, but needs more planning for wider use | COMMENTARY

It would also be wise for election officials to examine ballots with overvotes — that is, more votes cast than positions up for election — to see if it is still possible to divine the intent of the voter. Despite repeated warnings, a small number who make an error will cross out instead of erasing the mistake, and then vote for someone else. Some cast a vote for their preferred candidate and then also write in the same name in the write-in space. Both votes should be counted as long as the intent of the voter remains clear.