Preventing the next pet surrender emergency — and housing loss for pet owners at the same time | GUEST COMMENTARY

BARCS, Baltimore’s open access shelter, has seen an unprecedented number of pet surrenders, which are tied to the evictions of their owners. This is a problem that needs immediate attention, starting with providing much needed resources to BARCS so it can address the health and welfare of the animals under its care.

It also offers an opportunity to rethink how we can improve people’s health by preventing or delaying loss of housing. I believe that we can tackle this problem by capitalizing on the strong bond between companion animals and their owners.

Advertisement

In 2018, I received a Lipitz Public Health Policy faculty research award from the Institute for Health and Social Policy at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to study the relationship between companion animal relinquishment and housing loss in Baltimore. The idea underlying this research arose out of a conversation with a Baltimore public interest attorney. She shared with me an important observation: Many of her clients had companion animals, and when these clients were in danger of losing their homes, one of the first things they did was surrender their pets to shelters.

“Couldn’t we study this issue?” she asked, in the hopes that it would then be possible to suggest ways to take advantage of what we learned to keep people and their pets together and, most importantly, in their homes.

Advertisement

Thanks to the Lipitz award, and to the work of a great team of Bloomberg School researchers and partners, such as BARCS and Maryland Legal Aid, the answer to her question was “yes.”

We examined about nine years’ worth of BARCS relinquishment data for Baltimore City, more than 19,000 relinquishments of dogs and cats. While a complete analysis cannot be shared here, two important lessons are worth emphasizing.

First, there was good preliminary evidence that about half of those relinquishments were due to factors that did not have to do with the animal itself, but had to do with the people making the surrender — cost issues, health, loss of income and such. Second, BARCS predominantly serves the part of Baltimore’s population that is most susceptible to housing loss due to financial stress. It is expensive to properly care for a companion animal, and when money is tight many people bring their animals to a shelter.

In short, our research painted a picture of BARCS as a shelter whose animal population increased when personal human financial crises occurred, and a facility that was utilized by those most vulnerable to financial strain.

We believe that there are effective ways to address this situation. Our research is based on a “one health” approach — the idea that the health of communities is closely connected to the health of companion animals and our shared environment. The one health approach can lead the way to innovative ideas that could both prevent, or at least delay, housing loss, while at the same time cutting down on pet surrender.

The first important step forward is to utilize lawyers and law as a preventive public health tool by providing legal help to those seeking to relinquish companion animals due to financial hardship. Lawyers with housing expertise could be stationed at BARCS and be available to provide advice and counsel to Baltimore’s pet owners who feel that they must give up their animals because they are being evicted.

A second approach takes advantage of provisions of Medicaid. Medicaid recipients with companion animals could be offered both medical services and veterinary services, which might encourage them to take better care of themselves, as well as relieve some of the financial pressure of caring for their pets.

Third, not-for-profit hospitals could expand their required community projects and develop programs for, and offer resources to, pet owners within their catchment areas.

Advertisement

Right now, our highest priority must be on supporting all open-access shelters like BARCS with the resources that they need to serve a community in crisis. Once this emergency passes, we should immediately take action to make sure it will not happen again. If we revisualize companion animal surrender in a more holistic way — through a one health lens — we can achieve a better future for Baltimore’s citizens and their companion animals.

Paul A. Locke (plocke@jhu.edu) is an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The views expressed in this op-ed do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Johns Hopkins University or Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, or the policy or positions of any other organizations named in this article.