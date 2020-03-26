Not all is equal with coronavirus | COMMENTARY

Sure people had jobs, but how well did those jobs pay when people are struggling with rent just a couple of weeks into the pandemic? One lost paycheck and they can’t cover all their expenses. A survey last summer by Bankrate found that nearly three in 10, or 28%, of U.S. adults have no emergency savings, and only one in four have enough money squirreled away to cover three months of expenses. We are now starting to see the consequences of living paycheck to paycheck, something many people don’t have a choice but to do.