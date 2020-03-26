Dan Quayle says Trump is doing a fine job handling coronavirus | COMMENTARY

He says we’ll have “a much better feel on this after Labor Day,” but that “the American people tend to rally around a president in a crisis situation. On the other side, Mr. Trump has always talked about the stock market setting records and the economy roaring and it’s the best economy in 50 years. He won’t be able to say that any longer, (but) if it comes back he will be able to make a good case for his re-election. Mr. Biden is just going to be the anti-Trump candidate.”