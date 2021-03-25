Look to Natty Boh jingle for new Maryland state song | COMMENTARY

Other possible choices from this author’s youth were rejected, including the Esskay hot dog jingle (“Taste the Difference Quality Makes”) and the Parks Sausage ditty (“More Parks Sausages Mom, Please?”). No, the National Boh jingle is a fine idea, and an old recording of the song should be made available immediately to the General Assembly, so lawmakers can take action in short order in these final weeks of the session, and if necessary next year, have the discerning voters of the “Land of Pleasant Living” approve it in referendum. Doing so would thereby throw out, once and for all, the song of sedition and restore “O Tannenbaum” to its rightful place: Christmastime.