UMBC student reflects on death of renowned professor from coronavirus | COMMENTARY

As the deaths rack up, we must remember that the numbers are people. They deserved to live. And the only thing you and I can do is stay inside. We do not have to wait for the leadership that will not come and has not supported us for a long time. There is no time to waste. And though I didn’t know Professor Berger personally, as the death count rises, by the end of this, I’m sure I will know someone who has died from this pandemic. Possibly even another UMBC community member.