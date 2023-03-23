Enshrining the right to abortion in Maryland’s constitution still might not guarantee access | GUEST COMMENTARY

FILE - Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, front, speaks during a news conference in front of Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, left, Gov. Wes Moore, second from left, and Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, right, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. The Maryland House voted Friday, March 10, to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution, one of several steps lawmakers are taking this legislative session to protect abortion rights in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Maryland legislature is now considering a bill that would allow voters to choose whether to enshrine the “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” — abortion — in our state constitution during next year’s election.

But whether this would guarantee the right to abortions in Maryland regardless of what happens elsewhere in the country — which is the hope of the bill’s proponents and the fear of its opponents — is not clear cut.

Anti-abortion supporters are not content to allow states to set their own rules regarding the procedure and are now advocating for a federal ban on abortions across the U.S. Last year Sen. Lindsay Graham introduced a bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks gestation. Under the legislation, a woman who learned her pregnancy would not result in live birth could not choose to abort after that period even if she faced serious health risks. A bill similar to Graham’s was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Chris Smith.

To see the danger in such a nationwide ban, we can look to the Texas case of Amanda Eid, who was not legally allowed to terminate her four-month pregnancy after her water broke, despite no chance of survival for the fetus, until she was life threateningly ill herself. Doctors told her to come back when an inevitable infection set in, and the wait nearly killed her. She is now one of several women suing Texas because of its strict anti-abortion laws.

It’s not too much of a stretch to imagine Congress passing such a law, signed by, say, a President DeSantis. And if that happened, would it overcome the protection in the Maryland Constitution should voters choose to enshrine that right? To answer that question, we must look at whether states can offer their citizens greater protections for certain rights than that provided by the federal government and what that means for reproductive freedom in Maryland.

The Supreme Court is the ultimate arbiter of the U.S. Constitution, and no state can interpret the federal Constitution to apply differently in their state. What state courts and legislatures can do, however, is to interpret their own laws and constitutions in a manner that provides greater protection to its citizens than that provided by federal law or Supreme Court interpretation of the national Constitution.

For example, in 1984, the Supreme Court decided that even if the government conducts an illegal search in violation of the 4th Amendment, the evidence produced by that search should still be allowed at trial if the police acted in good faith and relied on a search warrant when they conducted the search. One year later, the state of Massachusetts decided that its own state constitution required that evidence seized pursuant to an unconstitutional search should be suppressed regardless of whether the police acted in good faith. This was permissible because the Massachusetts court interpreted its own state constitution to provide greater protection from illegal searches than provided by the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the 4th Amendment and the Exclusionary Rule. By contrast, while states were free to permit non-unanimous jury verdicts in criminal cases until the Supreme Court determined in 2019 that such verdicts violated the 6th Amendment to the Constitution, states are not permitted to interpret their state constitutions to allow for non-unanimous verdicts now because such laws would provide less protection than allowed by the federal Constitution.

If enshrined in Maryland’s Constitution, the right to abortion would seem to offer greater protection to its citizens than permitted by federal law, should a national ban be enacted, and therefore protect the right here. However it is not hard to imagine pro-lifers arguing that the life of the fetus would be protected less by allowing abortions, and therefore federal abortion law, with its restrictions, should overrule the state constitution. With reproductive freedom, the argument can be made both ways, and likely would ultimately be determined by the Supreme Court. And at least recently, we have seen how that goes.

While the proposed amendment to the Maryland Constitution is a step forward toward protecting the right to reproductive freedom, the surest way to do so (barring a reversal of the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court) is defeating any federal attempt in Congress to ban abortions nationwide.

Steven P. Grossman (sgrossman@ubalt.edu) is Dean Julius Isaacson Professor Emeritus at the University of Baltimore School of Law.