Maryland life amid cornonavirus: reader stories | COMMENTARY

Today, Saturday, I found out what Paul Simon may have been thinking about when he penned The Sound of Silence. Right now, the only sound I hear is the clicking of my keyboard as I write this. There is no sound from the airport. The traffic on I-97 must be really light as I do not hear a sound from that direction; even when I stepped out to get my daily dose of junk mail I heard nothing. There are no children outside playing, not even the six or seven youngsters from the houses in the court across from my home or the children who live next door and are always on their trampoline squealing and shirking as they bounce toward the sky. If I am trying to nap on my deck it is occasionally a little annoying but still enjoyable watching them try to turn somersaults.