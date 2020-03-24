Coronavirus plea from Johns Hopkins: please take social distancing seriously to save lives | COMMENTARY

But unfortunately, we’re still not doing enough. Too many of us are not taking social distancing seriously. It appears that too many Maryland residents — of all ages — are ignoring this guidance. As Gov. Larry Hogan pointed out Monday in announcing an order to close most businesses, people continue to socialize, to see friends and relatives in their homes and in the community — behavior he deemed “reckless and irresponsible.” He is right. These activities may feel safe, but they significantly boost the risk of being infected, and of infecting others. This is a matter of life and death, for all of us.