Treat drug use as a health issue, not a criminal one: decriminalize paraphernalia | COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, in most places, these kinds of harm reduction strategies may be illegal. It does not matter that a person can legally access new needles from harm reduction advocates if an officer has authority to stop, search, harass and arrest this person for possession of these supplies. Possession of these tools, otherwise known as paraphernalia, has no bearing on the level of violence or crime in a community. The only victims of paraphernalia possession are our loved ones, who are being arrested for trying to keep themselves safe.