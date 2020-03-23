Trump’s ‘Chinese virus’ description shows his racism | COMMENTARY

That explanation will satisfy some. The rest of us will remember that Mr. Trump leads the party of “send her back” and “very fine people on both sides,” of “disgusting” American cities and “shithole countries.” The rest of us will note that the medical establishment has designated the illness COVID-19, an acronym for coronavirus disease, 2019, and that Mr. Trump and his enablers are virtually the only ones who’ve made a point of calling it something else.