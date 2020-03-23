Coronavirus is just more fodder for Chinese propaganda campaign | COMMENTARY

As the social cohesion of economic growth has ebbed, the Chinese — specifically the Han Chinese — have doubled down on jingoism. Part of their strategy is to emphasize the infallibility of the government in general, but of President Xi in particular. That’s why they’re pushing a major propaganda effort to claim that COVID-19 was unleashed on China by the U.S. military. It’s also why the surest ticket to jail (or worse) in China these days is to publicly call into question Mr. Xi’s response to the virus.