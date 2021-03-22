Here’s how to make Maryland a center for ‘cleantech’ and ‘proptech’ innovation | COMMENTARY

Maryland’s cleantech and proptech industries have benefited from an influx of strong public and private investment. Among those investors is the University System of Maryland’s $10 million Momentum Fund, which provides early-stage seed investments for technology ventures that stem from the university community. Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources — along with the University of Maryland, College Park, and the Environmental Protection Agency — have also set up their own Innovative Technology Fund and the Chesapeake Bay Seed Capital Fund. Meanwhile, a new initiative, Surge Baltimore, is mobilizing the city’s public and private sector to cultivate more high-growth companies and foster a more diverse technology workforce. In addition, there are numerous venture capital firms in the state, including a handful that focus exclusively in the cleantech and proptech sectors.