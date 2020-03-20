Doctors, health care workers don’t have enough protective gear to keep them safe from coronavirus | COMMENTARY

In Maryland, the first case of COVID-19 in a child has been diagnosed and, as of this writing, there were 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with reported cases increasing daily as more testing kits become available and community spread is occurring. According to the Maryland Department of Health, people concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should call their doctor or emergency department before they seek care. Will their doctors be ready to see what is expected to be a steep rise in ill patients over upcoming weeks?