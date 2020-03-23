CareFirst CEO: This is what companies need to during coronavirus pandemic | COMMENTARY

These are stressful times for families, communities and businesses as we work to arrest the spread of COVID-19 — the disease that is substantially straining the health care system, the economy and everyday life worldwide.
As CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, I believe all leaders have a responsibility to act quickly and boldly in coordination with government and public health officials. We must use our voices and resources to help guide through these challenging times. Supporting rapid readiness and response to serve public good will be essential if we are to limit the impact to the people we serve.
While many have risen to the gravity of the moment, too many have not. At this critical time, there is no room for unproductive counter-narratives or lingering indecision from leadership. Appropriate judgment followed by urgent action must be the way forward.
Credible public health officials are speaking plainly and decisively. We need to respond without protracted debate or delay. We all play a role, even if it’s following advice to social distance and, whenever possible, stay home. We have a responsibility not to place vulnerable people at risk and to protect the vital clinical resources on the front lines.
Many are doing their part. Health care workers are serving community health needs and caring for the sick and vulnerable. There are those keeping grocery stores and pharmacies open, infrastructure working, financial systems functioning and supply chains running. Federal, state and local governments must set effective policies and manage necessary public services. Within the business community, our responsibility is to support and amplify these combined efforts.
Many public and private organizations have modified protocols in response to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. At a minimum, all organizations should:
- Convert meetings to call or video conference.
- Prohibit business travel not essential to serving public good.
- Substantially limit outside access to business locations.
- Eliminate travel between multiple office locations.
- Implement broad remote work requirements.
- Delay or cancel activities that create risk to public health.
- Practice social distancing in the workplace.
- Stay informed and personally model the right behaviors.
The harsh reality is even these minimum required steps are not sufficient. Leaders must also consider:
- Is our business essential to serve through this crisis?
- What are the essential functions we must perform?
- If we cannot operate remotely, how do we safely support those who count on us?
- Are business continuity and succession plans ready?
- How long can our business sustain in this environment?
- How do we best protect our business and our people?
- What are the resources we should make available to others?
- Are we doing enough to flatten the COVID-19 curve and support people through economic hardship?
Even lingering skeptics must see the damage being done and act with urgency. People are counting on us to make these decisions and to get them right.
Like others, more than 90% of our workforce is virtual and will be so as long as necessary. For roles currently required to be in office, we are social distancing and rotating scheduling. All offices get enhanced daily cleaning.
You don’t need to be in government or health care to act. Like many, I am confronted with decisions about how to operate and serve during a national emergency. We must first accept these circumstances are very different than any we have experienced. Leading through this will require sustained empathy, good judgment and extreme flexibility.
As leaders we must think creatively and act compassionately. Our words and actions must convey that no one should hesitate to care for personal health and to protect the health of others.
We must also partner to maximize philanthropic investment for short and long-term impact. The moment for urgency is now, but the effects of what we are experiencing will be felt for many years to come — our combined efforts must endure beyond the moment.
As I consider my family’s health — taking reasonable precautions to substantially change the way we conduct our personal lives — I try to remember that this is about “we” not “me." We’re all learning as we go, but we need to set down our traditional sense of things, recognize what’s happening and understand the time for personal and professional sacrifice is now.
The threat from COVID-19 is real and rapidly evolving. As leaders, we can stay on top of the best information available and provide the best support possible. Now more than ever, we must collaborate to make life better for our communities and act and lead responsibly.
Brian D. Pieninck (brian.pieninck@carefirst.com) is president and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.