How Maryland is like Brazil in all the wrong ways | COMMENTARY

I have been equally depressed driving through Harford County. My job takes me to Abington, Bel Air, Forest Hill and northward, an area unfamiliar to me until now. Clearly, much of it once was covered with a thick blanket of woods. Now, it is a land of sprawling subdivisions — Laurel Ridge, Woodland Run, White Oak, Whispering Woods, etc. — which take their names from that which they have destroyed. And still, the bulldozers raze the remaining forests.