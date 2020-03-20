Joe Biden as the front-runner doesn’t have to let Bernie Sanders pull him left | COMMENTARY

Mr. Biden didn’t seem to fully grasp this dynamic. He seemed to be under the impression that his top priority is to win over Mr. Sanders’ voters, even though his historic comeback is entirely attributable to the fact that voters see him as a viable alternative to Mr. Sanders. Mr. Biden will never get the socialist die-hards, and attempting to do so risks both losing the suburban moderates who came out for him in droves and giving President Donald Trump the very line of attack he desperately wants.