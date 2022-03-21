Give housing assistance programs a chance to work: Cancel Baltimore’s May tax sale | GUEST COMMENTARY

Allison Harris, director of The Home Preservation Project, a program of the Maryland Pro Bono Resource Center, speaks at a press conference outside City Hall about the impact of the city tax sale on vulnerable homeownerson March 22, 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

We’re now in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet again vulnerable Black homeowners face the prospect of losing their properties. During the first week of March, the City of Baltimore mailed notices to more than 4,500 people, informing them that their properties will be included in the city’s annual tax lien certificate sale, if outstanding tax bills, which generally average $2,000 to $3,000, are not paid by April 29.

Liens on these properties will be sold during the May 16th tax sale, opening the door for investors to foreclose on the properties, wiping out families’ accumulated wealth and disrupting Black neighborhoods. We can’t let that happen. It’s time for Mayor Brandon Scott to cancel — or at the very least delay — the tax sale.

Tax sales perpetuate inequality in the city by hurting predominantly Black homeowners with limited incomes. Client demographics from last year’s tax sale prevention clinics, held jointly by the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland and Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, demonstrate this. Roughly 80% of clients were seniors, 26% were disabled, 84% identified as Black and 81% reported annual household incomes of less than $30,000. For these low-income homeowners, home equity is the most important source of accumulated wealth that they can pass on to their families.

Aside from the immediate harm to families, the current tax sale system also clouds titles and complicates the process of returning vacant properties to productive use with a responsive owner and regular maintenance. We saw a tragic example of this in January: The devastating fire on South Stricker Street that killed three firefighters occurred in a vacant home with a title and liens muddied by the tax sale process.

As part of the Tax Sale Work Group — a coalition of housing and legal aid advocates working with Baltimore homeowners to navigate the property tax sale process — we are encouraged that additional resources are available to prevent homeowners from going to property tax sale foreclosure. But some of these resources are slow to reach those in need. We urge the mayor to allow additional time for these programs to reach those homeowners they are intended to help, to ensure that the hard work and good intentions behind these potentially transformative programs are not in vain.

The Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), launched in late December 2021, is an important program that could help struggling homeowners if given additional time to meet one of its objectives: paying property tax delinquencies to keep homeowners out of tax sale. A significant delay in the availability of the program occurred because the online portal was unable to accept applications from homeowners without mortgages until March 10, even though they were eligible applicants. Other homeowners were mistakenly informed through the state’s call center that they are ineligible to receive funds through this program. These delays meant that Baltimore homeowners without mortgages have had difficulties in applying and receiving these funds to satisfy their tax obligations. We are concerned that qualified homeowners may not apply for and receive HAF funds by April 29th to avoid the tax sale.

The city has also launched a Tax Sale Exemption program. While we continue to partner with the city on resident outreach, we do not have the staffing to ensure that the thousands of eligible homeowners know about this program, and certainly not before the April 15th program deadline.

Finally, in January the IRS announced anticipated delays in processing tax returns. For many Baltimore homeowners who have paid off their mortgages and don’t make monthly payments toward their property taxes, an expected federal tax refund payment provides the money needed to pay their property tax balances. If that refund doesn’t arrive quickly, they are at risk of losing their home.

The Tax Sale Work Group is committed to this work out of a love for our neighbors and this city. The people of Baltimore already have weathered two years of emotional, physical, and economic harm because of the pandemic and are now in a third. Our coalition pledges to continue to work with city and state agencies to get help to these struggling homeowners and ensure their tax bills are satisfied.

We applaud Mayor Scott’s recent rollout of major initiatives to reduce vacant housing and promote stronger communities. Now it’s time to take another meaningful step toward those goals and cancel or delay the tax sale in order to give the new assistance programs a chance to work, and to preserve homeownership for our most vulnerable neighbors. Doing so will help keep our neighborhoods whole and minimize the harms created by the displacement of legacy residents and the addition of vacant homes in our neighborhoods.

Hieu Truong (Hieu@communitydevelopmentmd.org) is convenor of the Tax Sale Work Group and Baltimore organizer of the Community Development Network of Maryland. Allison Harris (aharris@probonomd.org) is co-chair of the Tax Sale Work Group and director of the Home Preservation Project at the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland. Also contributing to this op-ed are: Nneka Nnamdi, creator of Fight Blight Bmore and a member of the mayor’s Tax Sale Working Group; and Shana Roth-Gormley, co-chair of the Tax Sale Work Group and pro bono coordinator at the Community Law Center.