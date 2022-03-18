Use ARPA funding to ensure water affordability in Baltimore | GUEST COMMENTARY

For years, Baltimoreans have faced down a water affordability crisis growing in magnitude and severity. Consistent 10% annual rate hikes compounded by the devastating economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have left many unable to afford the most basic of resources — water. But last month, our city took a huge step forward on water justice, launching the Water4All affordability program. We applaud Mayor Brandon Scott for his leadership to achieve this fantastic and historic advancement, but work remains to ensure equitable water access for all.

This program, the result of years of grassroots organizing efforts in our city, is a game changer for Baltimoreans who have been struggling with unaffordable water bills for too long. The Water4All program ensures permanently affordable water bills for low-wealth families in our city by capping bills at the internationally recognized standard for affordable water service — no more than 3% of household income. Water4All also creates a pathway out of water debt, making sure no one gets left behind. And for the first time in the city’s history, water assistance will be accessible to renters, who make up nearly 53% of Baltimore residents. We encourage households to apply before April 1, 2022, to be eligible for backdated credits.

Water4All isn’t just a game changer for low-wealth families in our city; it’s a win for everyone. When people have bills that they can afford to pay, they pay them. And paid bills mean water infrastructure upgrades for all of us. Research shows that percentage-of-income affordability programs like Baltimore’s dramatically increase collection rates. This will support the fiscal health of the Department of Public Works, ensuring the agency is collecting the funds required for necessary infrastructure upgrades.

While percentage-of-income affordability programs have been used with gas and electric utilities for decades, Baltimore is leading in people-centered water solutions as the second city in the country to create such a program for water. Our city is showing that city water departments everywhere can and should provide just water affordability programs that meet households where they are at and ensure equitable access to water services for everyone.

While the program launch is a huge step forward, there remains more work to be done. Just as community involvement was central to designing and passing the program, so too will public oversight be instrumental in managing its implementation. As it stands, an implementation issue could jeopardize some of the benefits low wealth renters should be able to expect from this program. Currently, under the Department of Public Works’ plan, renting residents behind central meters will be issued prepaid cards, with monthly credits automatically loaded to provide water affordability assistance — a great idea. What’s less great is that those residents will also have to pay taxes on that assistance.

It’s fundamentally wrong that someone would have to pay taxes on money provided to make their water bill affordable. Having this assistance count as income will inevitably make filing taxes much more complicated, and could even push people over the income thresholds for other assistance programs.

These impacts could be devastating, and have severe consequences for our city’s most vulnerable — but there’s a fix. Baltimore has $641 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be distributed. That federal support was given to cities like ours to alleviate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and can be explicitly used to help with utility bills. What’s more, the IRS has issued clear guidance that direct payments of ARPA funding to households for water and other utility assistance will not be taxable.

By setting aside just $3 million of that federal funding — less than 1% of Baltimore’s ARPA allotment — for water affordability, we could ensure that low wealth tenants in Baltimore can have truly affordable water service without causing additional financial insecurity. Other communities from Buffalo to San Antonio and Phoenix are already using their ARPA funding for water affordability. Baltimore must follow suit.

Baltimore’s Water4All program launch is a success story of building water justice from the ground up. Baltimoreans of all stripes have come together to fight for equitable access to affordable water services that keep people safe and healthy without breaking the bank. Now, it’s up to Mayor Scott to ensure our goals are executed in this program. Mayor Scott must take action to ensure that this water affordability program truly helps, not hurts, the people who need it most, by directing ARPA funds to those on water affordability assistance.

Rianna Eckel is a Baltimore water organizer with the national environmental advocacy organization Food & Water Watch. Amy Hennen is the director of advocacy and Financial Stabilization at the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service. Jaime Lee is an Associate Professor and Director of the Community Development Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Both Ms. Lee and Ms. Hennen are members of the Baltimore Right to Water Coalition, led by Ms. Eckel.