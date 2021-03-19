Pandemic fatigue? I have pandemic cliché fatigue | COMMENTARY

A phrase similarly drained of meaning by overuse is “the new normal.” This phrase was first used to describe the drastic changes in our lives caused by the pandemic — changes in employment, housing, income, education, etc. As the pandemic wore on, however, its meaning has been stretched to describe any COVID-19 workaround, no matter how trivial or insignificant, such as home delivery of groceries. And many things touted as “the new normal” are not all that new. For example, video business meetings, remote work, online dating or online college courses. Then there’s the grammatical uncertainty of what comes after the “the new normal.” When the pandemic is over, will we return to the old normal? Normality, normalcy or, like, normal, dude?