5G airwaves auction: a government success story | COMMENTARY

More than anything, the auction is a government success story in a policy area that has not yet become politicized. (There has been broad bipartisan consensus in favor of spectrum auctions for the past two decades.) The goal of starting the C-Band Auction in December was set pre-COVID, which made for unique challenges. Fortunately, this would be an internet auction. Nonetheless, all pre-pandemic FCC auctions had required extensive in-person coordination from secure locations, both for the FCC and for bidders. But everybody involved with the auction stepped up to the challenges and adapted to the realities of the past year. The auction ran smoothly and seamlessly, despite the many obstacles. Indeed, it began amid a third wave of the pandemic and continued as chaos rocked Washington D.C. It completed successfully and as one for the record books.