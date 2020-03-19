Coronavirus forced me home from Spain where I was a Fulbright Scholar | COMMENTARY

It made sense that the virus would take hold, but back at the end of February Spain was preparing for worst case scenarios with an outbreak of coronavirus. By then, our largest concentration of infected patients resided in Madrid. Stemming from the fact that Barcelona is an attractive location for tourism and commerce in Europe, I was certain our cases would spike as well. Nonetheless, I looked at the situation in my home country of the U.S. and wondered if returning home was the best choice.