Gov. Larry Hogan’s coronavirus leadership trumps Trump’s -and many others | COMMENTARY

The U.S. federal system to be sure is a remarkable government construct that has largely served as a hallmark of the most stable democratic regime in history. During normal times, the system’s flexibility and adaptability to local values and customs have ensured widespread public respect for government authority and the rule of law. What works well in Maryland may not work in Virginia, and definitely not in Arkansas. And that’s fine. Eleven states legalized marijuana for recreational use, and 39 others have not, although some will come along when they are ready, and others will retain opposition to legalization.