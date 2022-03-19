U.S., U.K. to meet in Baltimore, talk taking trade to the ‘next level’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during a discussion, at the Geneva Graduate Institute on the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the global economy, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) (MARTIAL TREZZINI/AP)

It’s a big number: $1.8 billion. And one I’ll be telling a lot of people about as I arrive in Baltimore for trans-Atlantic trade talks.

The dollar figure is the total worth of all the goods and services that Maryland exported to the United Kingdom in 2019, just before the pandemic hit, making us Maryland’s fourth largest export market.

In fact, it seems we Brits can’t get enough of Maryland’s world class goods: State exports to the U.K. are up 49% to $545 million in the decade leading to 2019, and services trade dollars increased by 30% to $1.2 billion over the same period.

Our thriving trading relationship works both ways.

U.K. investment into Maryland supports local jobs, including those with aerospace giant BAE Systems and leading pharmaceutical companies GSK and AstraZeneca.

Recent figures show over 26,000 Marylanders were employed by U.K. companies and their subsidiaries, with more than 10,000 jobs supported by exports from Maryland to the UK.

Our trading ties allow thousands of family members on both sides of the Atlantic to prosper — and there’s more we can do together.

We invest in each other’s countries not only because it is good business sense, but also because it will help cities on both sides of the pond, including Baltimore, “build back batter” post-pandemic.

The shared history of Maryland and the U.K. is foundational to the history of the United States itself. I need only to glance at a map to see it imprinted upon cities like Aberdeen and counties like Anne Arundel.

As the UK’s international trade secretary, I’ve seen firsthand that — rather than dwell on history — the U.K. and U.S. have pushed on to supercharge one of the world’s strongest diplomatic, economic and strategic partnerships.

Our trading relationship was worth over $260 billion in 2020, and the only way is up.

That’s why I’m traveling to Maryland: to deepen our already strong U.K.-U.S. trade ties.

On Monday and Tuesday of this coming week, Baltimore will host a U.K.-U.S. joint trade dialogue, bringing myself and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai together to set the strategic direction of U.K.-U.S. trade for years to come.

We’ll be meeting with leaders from business and civil society, and with labor representatives to talk about how we can identify unnecessary barriers that restrict the benefits of trade for workers, businesses and consumers across both our countries.

Baltimore is an extremely fitting place to talk trade. Your docks have played a critical role in keeping the arteries of trans-Atlantic commerce flowing. And as an island nation, Britain knows the vital importance of our ports and maritime industry in connecting us with the global economy.

Maryland is the right state to be hosting such an important event. A place where the famous American entrepreneurial spirit and belief in the power of free and fair trade are thriving.

By working together, we can use trade to make a tangible difference to communities and livelihoods across the U.K. and the United States, helping level up economic opportunity on both sides of the Atlantic. We want to work in Maryland, and with Maryland, to deliver the benefits of trade far and wide as we seek to take the U.S.-U.K. trade partnership to the next level.

— Anne-Marie Trevelyan

The writer is the United Kingdom’s secretary of state for international trade.