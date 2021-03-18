Medical student ‘Match Day’ takes on deeper meaning amid pandemic

Think about what will happen a few months from now. Fourth year medical students, like so many other seniors, will attend their spring graduation virtually. They will then be packing up their well-worn anatomy and pharmacology books, their white coats and stethoscopes and they will travel to a hospital and city many have never actually been to before. When they arrive, they will be greeted by doctors and faculty who will shape their careers in innumerable ways but whom they only likely met once on a small computer screen.