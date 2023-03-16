The wonderful solitude of golfing alone — until you get that perfect shot | GUEST COMMENTARY

An apprentice pro at Fox Hollow Golf Course, where the writer hit a hole-in-one, takes a swing. (Photo by Scott Serio, Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Truth be told, it was hit a wee thin, probably a little off the toe of the club. But it was perfect.

And straight. Straight as an arrow. It was “flighted,” as the golf announcers like to say, a little low. It hit hard in front of the green, took a couple bounces and hit the flagstick with a sound akin to a Chrysler hitting a garage wall.

Then, miracle of miracles, it fell directly in the hole.

I have been playing golf more than 60 years. Well, correct that. I play at golf. Anyone who has seen my backswing would be hard-pressed to say I am a golfer. Oh, sure I can dress like a golfer. And talk like one too.

But any resemblance to the game I play and the one played by the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is simply cosmetic.

But the walking is great exercise, the sport enhances humility, and the solace is welcoming. Then every once in a while, like the other day on the 151-yard 13th hole at Fox Hollow golf course in Timonium, perfection happens.

Because I like to play early in the mornings and enjoy the walk, I often play alone. That’s fine. Nobody holds me up. I talk to myself, a lot. And if I want, I’ll drop another ball down to work on a specific shot.

Of course, there is a downside to all that solitude. Such as the other day. After that miracle shot, I looked around. No one in sight. The hole abuts a Baltimore County maintenance center where in the warmer months workmen congregate that hour of the morning. But not on this day.

I let out a whoop. Then I threw the club — a wonderful Ping hybrid 5-metal — in the air. Then I threw it in the air again. Then I threw another club in the air. Then I emptied the entire bag in the air. Still, no one was around to see my littering of the course.

Suddenly, it hit me. An ace. Jack Nicklaus is said to have had 21 of them. Good for him. He’s Jack. I’m me. Finally, the winner of 18 major golf championships and I have something in common.

Maybe it was just my time. Diana, my partner in golf and life, and I had spent three weeks in Scotland, the home of golf, last summer. In addition to watching the Open Championship at St. Andrews, we got to actually walk the course the Sunday before — there’s no playing golf on Sundays at St. Andrews. It’s a time for the course to convert to a public park, and we took full advantage.

And this year’s mild winter weather has allowed golfers in the mid-Atlantic to hone their game the year round instead of packing up the clubs. Of course, I’ve played year round with gloves on both hands in sleet and other inclement weather that will do little except boost your handicap.

Walking toward the 13th hole the other day, I thought about something Jim Palmer, the Orioles Hall of Fame pitcher and broadcaster, had said on air a couple seasons back. Palmer, who said he has authored three holes-in-one, said one ace will affect you for life.

“Most times, most people will be happy just to hit the green on a par-3,” Palmer said. “But after a hole-in-one, you discover that isn’t good enough. You want to keep doing it again and again.”

Yes, please. Count me in, Cakes.

Until that next ace happens, the memory of that one perfect shot endures.

John D. Schulz (jdschulz50@aol.com) is a retired sports reporter who worked 27 years for The Associated Press in Washington.