People need to stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak. So don’t avoid the doctor | COMMENTARY

Screening protocols and personal protective equipment need to be made available in clinics to protect medical professionals if a patient exhibits symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, as we practice social distancing, in-person visits are decreasing and many clinics are transitioning toward telemedicine. This includes virtual consults and talking to patients on the phone on how best to approach their care. These conversations with providers who have known their patients for many years are vital to help decrease the burden on emergency rooms and hospitals.