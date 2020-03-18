Baltimore’s next leaders need to address city’s race gap | COMMENTARY

Lest we not forget — and this applies to everyone in Baltimore, surrounding counties and the state — that one of the major contributing factors to the ignition of the April 2015 uprising after the death of Freddie Gray, and the subsequent rising homicide rates, is the dubious and extraordinary high unemployment and incarceration rates of young black men living in Baltimore City between the ages of 18 and 30. It is a predicament that has existed for decades, which must be acknowledged and addressed forthrightly.