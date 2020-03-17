Health is not the same for everyone in Howard County | COMMENTARY

We know many others are wrestling with this reality — in Baltimore and beyond. We welcome the chance to learn and work together. We expect our uncomfortable report will be part of broader conversations about all social determinants of health — including economic stability, housing, transportation and education. And we look forward to working with partners and existing organizations on the front lines — including the African American Community Roundtable of Howard County, Association of Community Services of Howard County, Equity4HC, HopeWorks of Howard County and Howard County Chinese School — to dismantle longstanding barriers and arrive at more equitable health outcomes for all.