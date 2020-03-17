America has survived other calamities, we can make it through coronavirus too | COMMENTARY

“Holy Cow!” — as comic-book sidekicks and an old New York Yankees announcer were known for saying. I am a few years beyond 60. You’ve really got my attention now, COVID-19. But before the implications of that could fully sink in, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that I cannot go to the YMCA or Orangetheory for workouts and I can’t dine at Ida B’s Table until further notice. Already Morgan State University, like other Maryland institutions of higher learning, had announced that teachers like me must create virtual classrooms and impart our wisdom through various digital tools. Now K-12 kids have been sent home, as have lots of workers who have added the word “telework” to their vocabularies.