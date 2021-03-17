Parris Glendening: Energy deregulation was a mistake in Maryland | COMMENTARY

In deregulated states, like Maryland, lawmakers and regulators lose their ability to keep power generators in check. This means that the state is no longer able to ensure that third-party providers of electricity are doing right by their customers, instead those decisions are left to market forces. Maryland regulators can still exercise control over parts of the system including the poles and wires that make up the energy grid, and ensure prudent investments are made into the power distribution network. But those protections alone are not enough with a rapidly changing climate. Traditional utility regulation protects consumers and the environment by including the state in decision making about the energy mix it wants and how and where those facilities are built.