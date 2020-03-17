To limit coronavirus spread, reduce jail and prison population | COMMENTARY

Incarceration during this public health crisis is akin to a death sentence for the large number of current inmates who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for heightened vulnerability. The state prison system alone has over 1,100 inmates over the age of 60, according to a list provided to the public defender’s office by Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. This does not include the geriatric population in the county jails, as well as the large number of inmates who are infirm or immunocompromised, which places the number of incarcerated Marylanders at significant risk of serious illness or fatality even higher.