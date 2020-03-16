Taking a gap year from college led to more personal growth than I ever imagined | COMMENTARY

Questioning the truth of that sentiment was almost taboo for some of my teachers. When I led an assembly about my gap year at my alma mater last month, I stood in front of an audience of 250 students and asked them the same question I asked myself a year earlier: What do you hope to get out of college? And sadly, as I let my words hang in the air for a moment to look out at the audience, many of the students’ faces appeared as if they’d never been given the freedom to approach that question.