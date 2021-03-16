From business idea to business plan: Baltimore library ‘Entrepreneur Academy’ can help get you there | COMMENTARY

As with pre-pandemic, in-person cohorts, most participants are pursuing home-based or single-operator and family-based businesses, such as tax preparer, scientific consultant, event planner, food truck owner and neighborhood food market; many mention a desire to eventually expand their business. Feedback from participants remains enthusiastic with comments like, “This academy has prompted me to start a business! I’ve been stuck in ‘analysis paralysis’ for a few years, teetering on what business I should start … this class has been vital in giving me that confidence.” Another participant reported, “As I was filling out the application [to obtain a business license in Baltimore County] and doing my business plan,” she wrote, “I saw just how much I had learned from the academy! The application was basically the business model canvas we spoke about in class. I wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without you.”