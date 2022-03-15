Character counts, especially in Baltimore’s chief prosecutor | GUEST COMMENTARY

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby addresses the media outside her office on a day after her indictment on federal perjury charges on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/AP)

Character counts, especially in a city’s chief prosecutor.

Nothing makes that clearer than the controversial decision by Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to try Keith Davis Jr. for the fifth time on the same charge of murdering a Pimlico security guard, despite two prior mistrials and two overturned convictions in the weak case against Mr. Davis. The recent attempt by her office to get the trial, scheduled for May, moved out of the city only adds to the questionable nature of her decision.

All states allow defendants to seek venue changes, but not all of them allow prosecutors to seek venue changes to secure trials “fairer” to the state. Maryland does, but it is rarely used. By invoking the option, Ms. Mosby, in effect, is asking the court to send the case someplace where she will have a better chance of convicting Mr. Davis. Given the case’s tortured history, it smacks of a desperate desire to win and suggests that Ms. Mosby is motivated by something other than the dispassionate pursuit of justice.

Ivan Bates, who is running to unseat Ms. Mosby, thinks the case should be dismissed as requested in a motion filed by Mr. Davis’ attorney, claiming personal animus was behind Ms. Mosby’s decision to retry the case. Mr. Bates said that the public must be confident that prosecutors do not use the criminal justice system as a “weapon of vengeance.”

Mr. Bates is talking about character. A prosecutor’s moral values determine whether the prosecutor makes decisions based on the law and the facts, or on improper considerations, such as personal animus.

There also were concerns about her motivations in 2015 when, after a hasty and inadequate investigation, she announced criminal charges against six Baltimore police officers arising from the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. None were convicted.

The second-degree murder charge against Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. was particularly troubling. A city judge acquitted him of the charge, rebuking prosecutors for the absence of evidence supporting accusations that Officer Goodson gave Mr. Gray a “rough ride.” There was no evidence that he acted negligently, let alone with a “depraved heart” as alleged.

Ms. Mosby announced the charges against the officers to a cheering audience as she stood on the steps of the War Memorial Building with television cameras rolling. She built the drama with a lengthy speech culminating in a recital of the charges. Nothing grabs the attention of a crowd seeking justice quite like the word “murder,” and there were audible gasps when she said it.

Ms. Mosby was credited with defusing protests by bringing charges. She vaulted into the national spotlight as a progressive young prosecutor promising to free the innocent, reduce over-incarceration and hold bad cops accountable.

But the acclaim came at the price of an unjust murder charge that hung over the head of a 45-year-old police officer for more than a year. Officer Goodson was described as a non-confrontational officer, family man and friendly neighbor — hardly deserving of such treatment. Was the decision that subjected him to it based on the law and the facts or on improper considerations, such as personal ambition?

Ms. Mosby faces her own trial in May, charged with lying on a series of documents for the purpose of making an early withdrawal from her retirement account and borrowing money to purchase two investment properties in Florida. Ms. Mosby denies the charges. If true, however, they bear directly on her character.

Character cannot be compartmentalized, turned on and off as the situation requires. You either are a person of character, or you are not. Does anyone really believe that public officials who engage in a pattern of lying, cheating or stealing in their personal financial affairs can be trusted to act ethically when carrying out their official duties?

I don’t know if the decision by federal prosecutors to charge Ms. Mosby was influenced by the fact that she holds a powerful position and makes decisions that have extraordinarily profound impacts on people’s lives. If it was, good.

There may be jobs for which a person’s character is not of the utmost importance. Being Baltimore City state’s attorney is not one of them. Ask Keith Davis or Caesar Goodson.

David Plymyer retired as Anne Arundel County Attorney in 2014. He also served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for five years. His email is dplymyer@comcast.net; Twitter: @dplymyer.