For rural America, broadband access today is what electricity access was 100 years ago; without it, communities can’t compete | COMMENTARY

Broadband access today is what electricity access was 100 years ago. Without it, rural communities like those on Maryland’s Eastern Shore can’t compete. Our young people lose educational opportunities, and our budding entrepreneurs can’t start businesses. Farmers use technology connections to manage and store data, and even operate certain high-tech machinery. And telecommuting is a challenge for us when it shouldn’t be. Anyone who’s tried to learn while sharing a weak home connection with three or four other users, or driven 30 miles or more to a Starbucks parking lot so they could attend a crucial Zoom meeting, knows what I’m talking about.