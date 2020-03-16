Debating virus terminology is a waste of energy | COMMENTARY

Moreover, as T. Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner has chronicled, many of the media outlets condemning the practice of referring to it as the "Chinese coronavirus" or the "Wuhan virus" used the same terminology until fairly recently, when the WHO coined the official name "COVID-19." The New York Times posted a link to a Jan. 21 article, tweeting: "The first U.S. case of the Wuhan coronavirus has been confirmed in Washington State." Even the Chinese government called it the "Wuhan virus" at first.