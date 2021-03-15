Here’s what’s wrong with the claim that ‘woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy’ | COMMENTARY

But even at that, the thing you said last week was remarkable. It came — where else? — on Fox “News” in response to MSNBC host Joy Reid saying that you, the only African-American senator in the party, gave it “a patina of diversity.” After defending you himself, host Trey Gowdy made a point of saying he wouldn’t even ask you to comment. But tellingly, you went out of your way to do just that.