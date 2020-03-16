Coronavirus is hurting businesses and the economy. Here’s what we can do to soften the impact. | COMMENTARY

The U.S. economy posted another terrific jobs report in February with astonishing low rates of unemployment.
Despite the record-breaking unemployment numbers, we are suddenly at an inflection point because of coronavirus fears spreading through our country. Quickly our nation lunged from oversized confidence in our financial future to worries that a global pandemic will cause broad misery and death. Besides quickly addressing the development of a vaccine, distributing millions of test kits, healing our sick and quarantining the infirm, our country needs to quickly execute steps to maintain our positive economic trends. We want to keep the doors open for our impoverished citizens and maintain the middle-class dream.
To encapsulate the ripple effects on the economy of this terrible virus, check out a negative impact we were confronted with at our factory recently. To promote our company, we were supposed to exhibit at an international trade show in Boston. Unfortunately, it was postponed with the goal of reducing the spread of infection. The negative implications for Marlin Steel missing this trade show are huge — all those orders we would have customarily received from the show will not happen. This will trigger a lack of new orders so we will not have a rush of overtime nor hire new talent for my exceptional team of steel fabricators in Baltimore.
Worse for the economy, this means my steel factory will purchase less steel from my mill in Illinois. Moreover, my factory will purchase less boxes from our Maryland box manufacturer to ship our products to our clients in over 40 countries. This omission in our client outreach will directly reverberate to job losses in Baltimore city and Illinois and beyond. This contraction will be quickly felt. This is a common story for trade show exhibitors who were supposed to participate in cancelled trade shows throughout the country as business is being deferred.
How to address this shock to the system?
One policy economic prescription currently being bandied about is a limited tax break plan for the hotel and tourism industry. This is a short-sighted poorly conceived remedy since the implications of shaken confidence due to widespread health concerns will rattle more than tourism and hotel trades.
President George Bush mistakenly took a similarly targeted approach the last time our economy was shaken (then it was by the collapse f Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns). President Bush took to leading the charge by bailing out the auto industry — in a surgical strike (which I supported at the time). In retrospect, this was a poor antidote compared to what should have been done.
We need a bold plan that will instill confidence to counter U.S. business management instinct to conserve cash and lay off talent. We need to change the mindset quickly, so decision makers do not layoff and dismiss workers. We do not want the poor and middle class to be ridden with poor health and the loss of their job at the same time.
We need to make workers less expensive for companies to retain them in these scary times. Our country should enact a temporary suspension on all payroll taxes and unemployment taxes for six or nine months until the virus fear passes. This plan would enable firms to afford to keep their talent to stem terrible job losses.
In addition, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determined that if employees contract coronavirus it is recordable on our safety logs, which implies that we may have to use our worker’s compensation insurance to cover this — not private health care. This could bankrupt our nation’s worker’s comp program since it is not prepared for such a drain on resources designed for back strains and conventional workplace injuries — not a pandemic. We need the federal government to control OSHA so the agency stays in its lane.
This bold approach of going big fast will create a confidence reset so corporations and job creators do not overreach to protect from the downside and we can maintain our collective composure to regain our footing faster.
We need our leadership in a bipartisan way to save precarious U.S. jobs with swift action. Encourage your politicians to move quickly to save our countries/ jobs.
Drew Greenblatt (dgreenblatt@marlinwire.com) is the president of Marlin Steel Wire Products, which manufactures aviation, medical and industrial racks at its factory in Balitmore.