Coronavirus is hurting businesses and the economy. Here’s what we can do to soften the impact. | COMMENTARY

To encapsulate the ripple effects on the economy of this terrible virus, check out a negative impact we were confronted with at our factory recently. To promote our company, we were supposed to exhibit at an international trade show in Boston. Unfortunately, it was postponed with the goal of reducing the spread of infection. The negative implications for Marlin Steel missing this trade show are huge — all those orders we would have customarily received from the show will not happen. This will trigger a lack of new orders so we will not have a rush of overtime nor hire new talent for my exceptional team of steel fabricators in Baltimore.