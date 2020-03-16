Bringing decency to the race for the president | COMMENTARY

There have been other moments in American history like this one when the tectonic plates shifted over something that’s hard to manufacture, you just know it when you feel it. That single American value has changed the course of history more than once. It happened in 1954 when Joseph Welch said to Sen. Joe McCarthy, “you have done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir?” It happened in 1963 when four little black girls were killed by a bomb at a Birmingham church by members of the Ku Klux Klan. And it looks like it might be happening now.