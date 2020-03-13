‘Hairspray’ producer Margo Lion celebrated at theatrical memorial | COMMENTARY

Margo liked to say that one reason she was so taken with “Hairspray” was because it was “about something.” Whether she was producing a Broadway show, teaching at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, serving as co-chair of President Obama’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities or taking her young granddaughters to the theater, Margo was always about something. One of those things was supporting shows, theater artists and young people she believed in.