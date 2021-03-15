What will be the bang for Maryland’s new education bucks?| COMMENTARY

The first wave of federal funds last year, the CARES Act, is a dramatic example: $100 million of it was earmarked by the state for tutoring, but had to be spent on tutoring completed by the end of 2020, even though the funding wasn’t available until June. Schools had no time to plan, much less deliver effective instruction, and also had to worry about sustaining the tutoring after the federal funds ran out. Local school districts did the best they could, but the tutoring expenditures were mainly improvised in haste.