Coronavirus may be what beats Trump | COMMENTARY

But the biggest problem the president faces isn’t, strictly speaking, political; it’s biological. If Mr. Trump’s foes had set out to create a crisis, they hardly could have designed anything better than the coronavirus. Not only is Mr. Trump himself famously germaphobic, but the disease and its economic effect are primarily a threat for his best demographic — old people. The news that attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference were exposed adds insult to injury, as does the likelihood that the rallies that have given Mr. Trump sustenance will have to be canceled going forward.