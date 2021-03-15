Finding comfort in the soothing cycle of the cicadas | COMMENTARY

One cycle that will come full circle this year is that of the 17-year cicada. Often mistaken as locusts, the Magicicada, or Periodical Cicada is a baby-carrot-sized, surprisingly rotund insect with red beady eyes and wings that crackle to the touch. This year’s brood is called the Great Eastern Brood, or Brood X and will populate 15 eastern states’ forests. They spend their lives underground, feeding on the roots of deciduous trees in the Eastern U.S. When they reach maturity, they surface, simultaneously, in hoards of billions that fill the air with a thunderous buzz. They fly perilously in every direction, seemingly clueless and blind to their destination, often flying into cars, faces or even your freshly washed and curled hair. They become an undeniable presence the moment you step outside, the thunder of their synchronous buzz pulsing disturbingly, omnipresent. One cannot live in the forested areas of the Eastern U.S. without remembering the summers of the 17-year cicada on a visceral level.