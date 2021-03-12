Who says baseball’s not for girls? They’ve been playing it for nearly two centuries | COMMENTARY

In the 1950s, Mamie “Peanut” Johnson wanted to play with the AAGBPL, but was barred from trying out because she was Black. She was deemed good enough to play with men, however, when she was one of three women recruited to play for the Indianapolis Clowns in the Negro Leagues. She played with some of the all-time male baseball greats from 1953-55 and lived much of her life right down the road, in Washington, D.C. (She died in December 2017 at the age of 82.) How did she fare playing with and against the men? Like Jackie Mitchell, she pitched; unlike Jackie, the powers that be let her keep playing. She had a pitching record of 33-8. Who wouldn’t have wanted a pitcher of that caliper?