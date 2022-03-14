Maryland Climate Corps bills needed for sustainable state future | GUEST COMMENTARY

In Maryland, we urgently need a Climate Corps, an ongoing employment program to hire local people to mitigate the effects of climate change on our communities. As a high schooler, I am acutely aware of how climate change will limit my future choices in life. I have been fighting for such a corps, as one of the leaders of Sunrise Movement Baltimore, since it was proposed on a national scale in 2021.

In a letter to the editor last year, I wrote about how a Climate Corps program would benefit young people like me. This year, we have the opportunity to establish a Maryland Climate Corps from two separate proposals. Both must pass with equitable and effective language as soon as possible.

Advertisement

An ambitious Climate Corps in Maryland must provide good jobs — those bringing a living wage, health insurance, benefits and the right to unionize for all workers. In addition, it ought to prioritize projects to build renewable energy infrastructure, protect communities from sea level rise, restore wetlands, help neighborhoods recover after climate change-enhanced storms, and prepare workers for jobs in zero waste and the green economy.

The necessity of a Maryland Climate Corps is crystal clear. The war in Ukraine is showing the danger of fossil fuel dependency and the need for a fully renewable grid. A recent UN report concluded that the United States is failing to protect us against present and future climate disasters. We need a corps to put people to work mitigating climate change and readying Maryland for a sustainable future.

Advertisement

Two corps proposals this session in Maryland give me a spark of hope: Senate President Bill Ferguson’s Maryland Corps (Senate Bill 228), which creates a Civilian Climate Corps, and Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee Chair Paul Pinsky’s Climate Solutions Now Act (Senate Bill 528), which proposes a Climate Justice Corps.

When originally introduced, these proposals did not represent truly just Climate Corps. Sunrise’s Just Civilian Climate Corps campaign pushed for and won key amendments in the Senate versions of these bills that strengthen wages, benefits and environmental justice language. Now, both Climate Corps proposals must pass with this language intact.

Senate President Ferguson’s bill originally provided good jobs with a minimum wage of $15 per hour, health insurance and significant benefits and wraparound services. However, it would have only filled state park staff shortages — and nothing else (a very limited scope). After a sustained push to expand its scope, the bill has now been strengthened to include climate projects.

The other Climate Corps program, Chairman Paul Pinsky’s Climate Justice Corps, included opportunities for projects in clean energy and environmental justice projects in communities hit hardest by the climate crisis, yet failed to guarantee good wages or health insurance as originally written. After Maryland Sunrisers’ advocacy, these crucial wage and insurance benefits were added to the bill.

As it heads to its final vote this week, it is vital that Senators pass Climate Solutions Now as quickly as possible and reject any weakening amendments to retain key language in its Justice Corps. The corresponding House version, sponsored by Environment and Transportation Committee Chair Kumar Barve and Vice chair Dana Stein, should be amended to include these changes too, and be passed, with no weakening amendments. Similarly, Maryland Corps’ House version must include green projects like its Senate counterpart.

House and Senate leadership need to deliver on good green jobs. If Maryland Corps moves forward without including climate projects, it won’t meet the standards of a Climate Corps. If the Climate Justice Corps doesn’t have a strong minimum wage and health insurance, it will likely exclude those most in need of employment and job training but who cannot afford to work without good pay and benefits. To bring about the most equitable and effective corps programs, both proposals must ensure good jobs in the right projects. They must pass as soon as possible in their strongest state. Climate change isn’t waiting. We shouldn’t either.

Alex Norbrook is a student at The Park School, class of 2022, and a leader of Sunrise Movement Baltimore (Twitter: @SunriseBmore).