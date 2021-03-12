The myth of American exceptionialism | COMMENTARY

Instead, the reality of our democracy is bleak. Only an estimated 20% of the public trusts the federal government to do the right thing. Less than 30% of young people even think democracy is the best form of governance. Polarization is only increasing. In the early days of the Biden Administration, there is an 87-percentage-point gap between Democratic and Republican views of Joe Biden’s job performance: 98% of Democrats approve, but only 11% of Republicans do. All of this leads to a government, especially at the federal level, that is gridlocked, and unable to accomplish anything substantive. The Economist’s Democracy Index ranks the U.S. as the world’s 25th most democratic nation out of 167 countries analyzed, a “flawed democracy.” This is definitely not exceptional.